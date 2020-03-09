Arnold Schwarzenegger Sues Russian Robotics Company After They Made A Robot That Looks Like Him

Arnold Schwarzenegger is saying “hasta la vista” to a Russian robotics company.

The “Terminator” star is suing Promobot for $10 million after the company used his likeness to create the Android Robo-C, a human-like robot that can be customized to “look like any human on Earth,” according to the company’s website.

The website specifically references the actor on their website: “Arnold Schwarzenegger’ will meet your guests, turn on the light and turn the kettle on.”

The Robo-C, an autonomous humanoid robot is displayed at the Promobot booth during CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada – Getty Images

The company’s website says their robots can be customized to look like any celebrity.

“You can order a robot with the appearance of any famous person. Marilyn Monroe will meet guests, William Shakespeare will tell children fairytales, and Cristiano Ronaldo will manage the smart home system,” the website reads. “It copies human facial expressions: can move its eyes, eyebrows, lips and other ‘muscles’, and also keep the conversation going and answer questions.” The robots also come equipped with an artificial human-like “skin”.

Schwarzenegger claims he never gave the company permission to use his likeness which has become the “mascot” for Promobot. He previously filed a cease and desist through his attorney in 2019 but the robot was spotted at the New York Toy Fair last month at CES in Las Vegas in January. Visitors reported that the robot looked like Schwarzenegger but when it spoke, it had a British accent.

In addition to $10 million, the lawsuit also seeks any profits made from the robot, punitive damages and an injunction prohibiting Promobot from using his likeness. Schwarzenegger’s licensing fee to use his image would have been about $10 million.

Android Robo-C’s will set you back between $20,000 and $50,000 US.

Promobot has not publicly responded to the lawsuit at this time.