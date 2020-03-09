Blake Shelton Makes Little Girl’s Dreams Come True At San Diego Concert 

Blake Shelton made a little girl’s night during his San Diego show on Friday night.

During a stop on his “Friends and Heroes” tour, the country crooner was performing his rowdy duet “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins when he handed over the mic to a little girl who quickly caught his attention.

The singer spotted the young fan in the front row and let her take the reigns for the song’s final chorus.

“Hell right, Hell right, Hell right,” she sang into the mic while the crowd cheered.

Taking to Twitter to share the moment, the little girl’s mother praised the singer, writing, “@blakeshelton You made this 5-year-old little girl’s day! She loves your music and asks to listen to it at nights as she is falling asleep.”

@blakeshelton You made this 5 yr. old little girl's day! She loves your music and asks to listen to it at nights as she is falling asleep. Thank you very much Blake!!! @gwenstefani we missed you in San Diego.😞 She was hoping to see you two sing together.💕 pic.twitter.com/8s2mHzGTFB — Veronica Soriano (@Vsoriano1970) March 8, 2020

And in true “Blake Shelton” fashion, he replied to the tweet joking that he never claimed to be a good role model – especially after having a 5-year-old sing the lyrics to “Hell Right”.

Hell Right!!!!!!! I never claimed to be a good roll model… 😂 https://t.co/lYGivqjxFs — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 9, 2020

Shelton wraps up his “Friends and Heroes” tour March 21 in Detroit.