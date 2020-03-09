Royals Don’t Shake Hands At Commonwealth Service After Prince William Mocks Coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. Phil Harris/Pool via REUTERS

The senior members of the royal family were all in attendance at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, were all spotted at the annual service in honour of Commonwealth Day.

RELATED: Prince William Reacts to ‘Hyped Up’ Coronavirus Outbreak

But there was one noticeable difference this year as the royals entered the famed London church and took their seats. No one in the royal family shook hands with any of the attendees or those presiding over the service. One royal reporter noted that Prince Charles was not shaking hands with anyone, but was rather offering a “namaste” to guests. The same reporter later tweeted it was Westminster Abbey policy at the moment to not shake hands rather than royal protocol due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the U.K.

I'm told it's @wabbey policy at the moment not to shake hands, rather than #royal protocol #coronavirusuk — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 9, 2020

REUTERS/Toby Melville

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Final Royal Event Alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince Harry was later spotted giving singer Craig David a forearm bump instead of a handshake.

The Queen, 93, was seen wearing gloves throughout the event, which she normally does not wear during investiture ceremonies. None of the other royals were seen shaking hands at the event.

This comes just days after Prince William made a quip about the ongoing coronavirus outbreaks during a visit to Ireland with Kate.

“I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,'” William said in a clip. “It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Church Service With Queen Elizabeth

For more on how celebs are reacting to the coronavirus, watch the clip below:

MORE FROM ET

‘The Bachelor’: ET Will Be Live Blogging Night One of Peter Weber’s Finale

Jodie Turner-Smith Confirms Gender of Her and Joshua Jackson’s Baby

Katie Couric Reveals She Saw Head of Port Authority Shortly Before His Coronavirus Diagnosis