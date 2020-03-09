Jude Law Is Trapped In Paradise In Thriller Series ‘The Third Day’

Things in paradise aren’t always what they seem.

On Monday, HBO dropped the first trailer for the new thriller series “The Third Day”, starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris.

Told over six episodes, Law stars in the first half, titled “Summer”, as a man who comes to a mysterious island, only to be trapped there when the tide comes in. Things soon get terrifying as the islanders fight to preserve their pagan traditions.

In the second half, titled “Winter”, Harris plays an outsider who comes to the island looking for answers, bringing about a battle to decide the island’s fate.

The series also stars Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson, with director Marc Munden helming “Summer” and Philippa Lowthorpe directing “Winter”.

“The Third Day” premieres May 11.