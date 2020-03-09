Neil Young Announces His Support For Bernie Sanders

Neil Young has officially endorsed Bernie Sanders in the upcoming U.S. Presidental election.

In a lengthy post to his website the legendary Canadian-born musician wrote about his admiration for the Vermont Senator, hoping to encourage his fans to vote for him too.

“I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” he wrote. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one. In 2016, if Bernie had run instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have the incompetent mess we have now.”

“Facebook is full of bots and trolls,” he later added. “It’s not America. Forget social media. Ignore it and replace it with truth. I don’t believe the Facebook social media cesspool of lies, disinformation from other counties and misleading comments. I believe Bernie Sanders. I think Bernie Sanders is the Real Deal.”

After living in the United States for over 50 years, Young only recently became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

“Stand with Bernie Sanders,” he continued. “Stand for the workers, stand for the teachers, stand for the students, stand up for Climate Justice. Stand for higher taxes on the super-rich to pay for all love the above! Stand for the American Future. Stand with Bernie Sanders.”

