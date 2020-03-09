Jane Seymour Shares Beauty Secrets, Never Retouches Her Stunning Swimsuit Pics: ‘It’s Just Me Out There’

Jane Seymour continues to turn heads at age 69.

The “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star frequently shows off her impressive one-piece swimsuit collection on her Instagram, sharing snaps of her living her best life.

“I don’t retouch any of those pictures, it’s just me out there,” she tells People of a recent pic she shared while on a Costa Rica getaway with her sisters. “You can tell in the one in the waterfall, I certainly didn’t put hair and makeup and do anything for that. I was getting splashed by a serious, serious waterfall there.”

The fit British actress and mom of four says there’s no big secret to feeling confident in swimwear, at any age. For Seymour, it’s all about balance and moderation, not fad dieting.

“I felt that there are a lot of people I know who just give up. They have the babies and they say, ‘Okay, I’m done caring about how I look and staying in shape.’ And then I think they think that people like me go to exotic spas and do all kinds of special treatments and I don’t do any of that,” she explains. “I think I wanted to show people what would happen if you just did a very simple regimen like I do, where you’re not on any specialty diet, you eat as sensible as you can, everything in moderation.”

Sticking to a Mediterranean-based diet full of fish, nuts and fruit, Seymour says another key to ageing gracefully is to wash her face “really, really well” before bed.

Seymour isn’t just making beauty waves at the beach. She also turned heads during awards season at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party for doing her own hair and makeup.

“People laugh at me because even at the Emmy’s and the Oscars and at the SAG Awards, I did my own hair and makeup,” she shares. “I had fun with it. I didn’t book anybody for my glam, I couldn’t fit it in my schedule so what did I do? Well, I got my paint brush out and I went ‘okay, I’ve had the privilege of having the best makeup and hair people do me, let’s see if I can do it myself’. And it was actually really fun. I had fun doing it.”

“I’ve done my own makeup and hair for very, very, very long time,” she says.

When it comes to looking and feeling her best, Seymour always approaches her outfits the same way: “To me, it doesn’t matter what it costs or even if I wore it before. If it’s the dress that’s going to make me feel great that night and I can have fun in it then that’s the one I want.”

Seymour has lots of outfits to choose from, confessing she used to “keep all my costumes so I have in my closet everything from the 1700s up to the present day. And I’ve got some amazing selection of clothes from all the movies I’ve been in.”

Seymour has grand plans for her closet, revealing she’s saving everything for her granddaughter.

“She’s only 7, but she has discovered my closet and my shoes. She loves dressing up,” Seymour adds.