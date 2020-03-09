Drake Responds To Elizabeth Warren’s Viral ‘Flip The Switch’ Challenge On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The #FlipTheSwitch challenge has made its way from TikTok to “Saturday Night Live”.

Comedian Kate McKinnon teamed up with former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to take on the viral video challenge, which sees duos dancing in front of a mirror to Drake’s “Nonstop” before switching places and trading clothes.

McKinnon and Warren’s hilarious version instantly went viral, and also caught the attention of the man behind the craze.

“Wow I need to come home,” said Drake, commenting on the video.

The Toronto-born star has been a guest on “SNL” many times throughout the years.

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have also tried their hand at the challenge, which originally began on video-sharing sharing site TikTok.