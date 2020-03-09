Mike Tyson Knocks Out Eminem In ‘Godzilla’ Music Video

Eminem nabs himself the most appropriate “Godzilla” music video cameo in the form of boxing behemoth Mike Tyson.

“Iron” Mike made a surprising appearance in Eminem’s newest visuals and joining him is frequent Slim Shady collaborator Dr. Dre. The Cole Bennett-directed video kicks off inside of a Costco before quickly moving to a party. The late Juice WRLD provides the hook.

Speaking of the hook, there is always the chance of catching a crunching left or right hook when heavyweight boxing great Tyson is present. Eminem was the unlucky victim of Tyson’s punching power when he gets clocked in the “Godzilla” video.

“Godzilla” is the second single from Eminem’s surprise eleventh studio album Music to Be Murdered By. The music video is in tribute of Juice WRLD.