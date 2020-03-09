Brad Pitt Skipped BAFTAs To Be At Daughter’s Surgery

Brad Pitt skipped the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards (also known as the BAFTAs) to be with his daughter as she underwent surgery, ET has learned.

In February, Pitt’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star, Margot Robbie, read a pre-written acceptance speech on behalf of the actor when he was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor statuette at the annual awards show.

On Monday, a source told ET that the reason for Pitt’s BAFTAs absence was that he was at the surgery of one of his daughters. Page Six was first to report.

The news comes a day after Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 44, penned an essay for Time, in which she revealed that two of her daughters had undergone surgery.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter [15-year-old Zahara], and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” Jolie wrote. “They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.”

While Jolie didn’t mention any specific names in the article, only referring to Zahara as her eldest daughter, ET has learned that Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, were the two kids who underwent surgery.

It seems it was Zahara’s surgery which Pitt skipped the BAFTAs for on Feb. 2, given that Jolie indicated in her essay that she had watched Zahara’s younger sister undergo surgery just “days ago,” and later stated she was writing her editorial piece from the hospital.

Jolie and Pitt, 56, are also parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In her essay, Jolie shared how her daughters had attentively cared for each other during their health hurdles, while her sons were also “supportive and sweet.”

“I have watched my daughters care for one another,” she wrote. “My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

“I also watched them face their fears with a resolute bravery,” Jolie continued. “We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breathe through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it. Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet. But on this International Women’s Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world.”

See more on the family below.

More From ET:

Angelina Jolie Reveals 2 of Her Daughters Recently Underwent Surgery

Angelina Jolie Takes Zahara and Shiloh to Meet First Female President of Ethiopia

How Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt Got Sober With the Help of Their A-List Friends