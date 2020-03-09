Lil Yachty Cosplays As Oprah Winfrey In ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ Visuals Featuring Drake & DaBaby

Lil Yachty is feeling his inner Oprah Winfrey in the new music video for “Oprah’s Bank Account”.

Lil Yachty teamed up with rap titans of the present and future in Drake and DaBaby. The music video for “Oprah’s Bank Account” boasts an interlude featuring an interview with Drake, who showers Lil Yachty and the mumble rap sub-genre with backhanded compliments. The two also make references to the TikTok or “TokTake” generation of viral music artists.

“I think it’s amazing,” Drake says of mumble rap. “Literally, writing nursery rhymes that nobody can understand. I think it’s progressive and innovative. I think at the forefront of that movement of music that should be forgotten about, Lil Yachty [sic].”

“Oprah’s Bank Account” serves as the lead single from Lil Yachty’s upcoming fourth studio album Lil Boat 3.