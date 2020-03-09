‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Camilla Luddington arriving to the Disney ABC TCA Winter Press Tour 2019 at Langham Huntington Hotel on February 5, 2019 in Pasadena, USA.

Someone’s got a bun in the oven!

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington is pregnant with her second baby, the actress announced Monday on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo where she’s sweetly cradling her baby bump with Cinderella by her side.

“Me: ‘I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.’ Also me: ‘I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!” Luddington, 36, wrote in the caption.

“Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of ‘hiding’ that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling,” the British actress added. “And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness. Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor of growing new humans 🤣. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!”

Luddington took to Twitter after revealing her pregnancy news to respond to excited fans, telling one that she knew the sex of the baby.

Yes we know the sex!🥰 https://t.co/2oobtNgYZ9 — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) March 9, 2020

The actress also responded to observant “Grey”‘s viewers, who noticed that Luddington was sporting a growing baby bump in recent episodes. “Haaaa. Yes it hasn’t been possible to hide for a while now,” she wrote to one fan.

Haaaa. Yes it hasn’t been possible to hide for a while now 🤣 https://t.co/Q1B5oRdoJs — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) March 9, 2020

Yes I was 🥰 preggers and very 🤮😬🤦‍♀️🙃 https://t.co/k5RvW21OkH — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) March 9, 2020

Luddington shared that one of the first people she called about her newest addition was former “Grey‘s” actress Jessica Capshaw. “She’s my sister from another mister so of course was one of the first people I called,” she tweeted.

Yes! She’s my sister from another mister so of course was one of the first people I called 🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/48TwGEjJTc — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) March 9, 2020

Luddington and her husband, actor Matt Alan, are parents to daughter Hayden, who was born in spring 2017. She and Alan married last August.

The news of Luddington’s pregnancy comes just days after the Grey’s actress teased Jo’s journey following Alex Karev’s shocking goodbye episode last Thursday.

When one fan wrote on Instagram, “I love that we still have Jo. Can’t wait to see what’s next for her,” the actress couldn’t help but tease what was in storefor her character this season.

“Omg me too! The scripts for Jo this season are [shocked emoji faces]! JUST. WAIT,” she wrote back, which got fans even more fired up.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET’s daily newsletter.

More From ET:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Teases Upcoming Episodes After Justin Chambers’ Exit

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Camilla Luddington Says Jo’s ‘Devastating’ Episode Haunts the Rest of the Season (Exclusive)