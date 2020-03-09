Jessica Simpson Reveals Her One Regret About ‘Newlyweds’ Show

Jessica Simpson says she would do the reality TV show “Newlyweds” “all over again,” but she does have one big regret about being on the show.

The world watched as Simpson and Nick Lachey came to terms with being a young married couple when the reality TV series aired on MTV from 2003-2005.

The pair ultimately divorced in 2006 after three seasons of the show.

Visiting “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” on Monday, the 39-year-old singer and actress revealed that “Newlyweds” was actually her father’s idea.

Discussing how then manager Joe Simpson encouraged her to do the show, she explained: “My dad was like, ‘I really want people to understand you and know that you’re human. If they get to hang out with you while you’re on the couch, they’ll really understand who you are.'”

She continued: “I was 22 … I got married at 22. Literally, we were newlyweds. It was our first time living together. I was a virgin.”

In her new tell-all memoir Open Book, the mom of three talks about the eventual downfall of her relationship with Lachey, revealing that the pair “weren’t even talking to each other” while filming the third season of the show.

Asked by Seacrest if she regrets taking part in the show, Simpson replied: “Oh no, it’s been the most empowering thing I could possibly do. I do believe that doing ‘Newlyweds’ is what made people — it’s what launched my brand.”

After insisting that she would happily go back and do it all over again, she admitted her one regret about the show.

She added: “It’s never something I wouldn’t do again – just maybe wouldn’t have done a third season!”