Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Chris Evans Complimented Him On His Ripped ‘The Eternals’ Physique

Kumail Nanjiani has a fan in a fellow member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans.

The actor, 42, who shocked the world when he debuted his ripped physique for his upcoming role as Kingo Sunen in the MCU’s “The Eternals”, stopped by Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and opened up about the major change.

But despite looking great on the outside, Nanjiani didn’t feel it on the inside.

“When I took that picture, and I put it out, I was like, I don’t really look that good,” Nanjiani confessed. “When I see myself in the mirror, when I take my shirt off to look in the mirror, I look great for five seconds, and then I f***ing swear, I see my body change in front of me. I see it change, and then I just see the flaws… and it was from the reaction to the pictures that I was like, OK, there’s clearly something wrong with me.”

But an unexpected email from Evans, who starred as Captain America in the MCU’s “The Avengers” and three “Captain American” standalone films, helped him gain the confidence.

“I’ve never met him still, but he got my email and was like, ‘Hey, I know how much work that takes.’ So that’s cool,” he said.

Nanjiani also revealed he heard from Dwayne Johnson, who told him, “Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great my brother!”

“The Eternals” hits big screens Nov. 6.