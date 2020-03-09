Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Chris Evans Complimented Him On His Ripped ‘The Eternals’ Physique

Kumail Nanjiani has a fan in a fellow member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans.
The actor, 42, who shocked the world when he debuted his ripped physique for his upcoming role as Kingo Sunen in the MCU’s “The Eternals”, stopped by Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and opened up about the major change.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
But despite looking great on the outside, Nanjiani didn’t feel it on the inside.
“When I took that picture, and I put it out, I was like, I don’t really look that good,” Nanjiani confessed. “When I see myself in the mirror, when I take my shirt off to look in the mirror, I look great for five seconds, and then I f***ing swear, I see my body change in front of me. I see it change, and then I just see the flaws… and it was from the reaction to the pictures that I was like, OK, there’s clearly something wrong with me.”
But an unexpected email from Evans, who starred as Captain America in the MCU’s “The Avengers” and three “Captain American” standalone films, helped him gain the confidence.
“I’ve never met him still, but he got my email and was like, ‘Hey, I know how much work that takes.’ So that’s cool,” he said.
Nanjiani also revealed he heard from Dwayne Johnson, who told him, “Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great my brother!”
“The Eternals” hits big screens Nov. 6.