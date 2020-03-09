Kourtney Kardashian Says She Won’t Apologize For Kissing Her Kids On The Lips

In the past, the 40-year-old Poosh lifestyle blog founder has come under fire after sharing pictures on Instagram which showed her kissing her children.

In a new interview with Rose Inc, Kardashian was asked to reveal what she would never apologize for in her life.

“Kissing my kids on the lips”, she quickly replied.

The eldest Kardashian sister admitted that she ignores the majority of negativity that she receives on social media.

She continued: “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comments for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.”

Kardashian also revealed that the one thing she can’t stand is getting “unsolicited parenting advice.”

She added: “No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”