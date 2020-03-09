Dougray Scott Claims ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stopped Him From Playing Wolverine

“X Men” almost looked a lot different according to Dougray Scott.

The actor, 54, chatted with The Telegraph and looked back at almost stepping into the role of Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine, but another blockbuster got in the way.

The iconic role of Wolverine ultimately went to Hugh Jackman, giving the Australian actor his big break.

But according to Scott, it was Tom Cruise and “Mission: Impossible” who stopped him from taking on the mutant role as production on “Mission: Impossible II” ran long.

“Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it,” he told the outlet. “We were doing ‘Mission: Impossible’ and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said I will, but I’ll go and do that as well. For whatever reason, he said I couldn’t.”

Adding, “He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work.”

And Scott has no hard feelings toward Jackman though, “I love what Hugh did with (the Wolverine character). He’s a lovely guy.”