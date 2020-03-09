Kate Middleton Dazzles In Recycled Blue Dress For Buckingham Palace Gala

Kate Middleton played host to a glittering evening reception at Buckingham Palace honouring children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a blue Jenny Packham gown which she previously wore during the royal tour of Bhutan and India in 2016.

Related: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Join Prince William And Kate Middleton At Commonwealth Day Service

Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton And Prince William Reveal Prince George And Princess Charlotte’s Secret Talents

Making a rare speech at the event, the royal mother of three discussed the “simple things that make a difference to children.”

She said: “It’s the quality time that is spent with them. It’s the time you take to listen to them. It is trusting relationships that have the most profound impact on the emotional and mental wellbeing of a child.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Looks Gorgeous In Green As She And Prince William Kick Off Ireland Tour In Dublin

The gala comes just hours after the duchess attended a Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family.