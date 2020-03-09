Ashley Graham Says Giving Birth Is ‘The Greatest Accomplishment That I’ve Ever Achieved’

Ashley Graham has seen no shortage of success, but she says nothing will ever compare to the moment she welcomed her son.

Graham shared a photo of her face mid-labour in celebration of International Women’s Day. Graham, 32, described the moment as her single biggest accomplishment and the biggest hurdle she has ever overcome.

“This is the face of my greatest strength,” she captioned the post. “The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved.”

“On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness,” she continued. “Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today.”

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on the evening of Jan. 18.