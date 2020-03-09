Katie Couric In Self-Quarantine After Coming In Contact With Friend Who Has Coronavirus

Katie Couric is taking precautions to keep the people around her healthy.

Couric, 63, is putting herself in quarantine after coming contact with Rick Cotton, a friend who has Coronavirus (COVID-19). The American television personality said she is likely not afflicted but will be working from home for the foreseeable future.

“My interaction was a 90-second conversation with an asymptomatic person and involved no physical contact,” Couric said in a tweet on Saturday. “I am now quadruple checking with the @CDCgov.”

“But overall, the people I spoke to said to continue using common sense and good hygiene practices and if I start having symptoms or not feeling well I should go to my primary care doctor immediately,” she continued. “Hopefully, this is helpful for anyone who deals with this in the future + I will keep you guys updated as soon as I have more info!”

Couric offered a follow-up for concerned fans.

“Just talked to a @CDCgov official who said I’m very low risk given the duration and nature of contact,” she shared. “I will be working from home to be safe and make sure if I’m not feeling well I will go to the doctor. Will keep you posted.”

There are at least 595 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the U.S. as of Monday.