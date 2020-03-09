Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Kobe and Daughter Gigi – ‘Smile Though Your Heart Is Aching’

Vanessa Bryant is smiling through the pain as she comes to terms with the devastating loss of her husband and daughter.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

On Monday, March 9, Vanessa took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and eight-month-old Capri standing at a beautiful mural painting of her late husband and daughter.

In the caption, Vanessa shared the lyrics to the classic song “Smile” by Nat King Cole.

The poignant song includes the line: “Although a tear may be ever so near

That’s the time you must keep on trying

Smile, what’s the use of crying?

You’ll find that life is still worthwhile

If you just smile”

The picture was taken on the way to Natalia’s winter formal last weekend.

Vanessa also shared a solo picture of the teenager standing at the mural.

“My babies,” she said.

