Aaron Carter Shows Off New Face Tattoo In Honour Of Girlfriend

Aaron Carter is taking his relationship with girlfriend Melanie Martin very seriously.
The singer, 32, has debuted a tattoo of her name above his right eye.
On his Instagram highlights, Carter re-shared a picture that clearly shows off the new ink.
The name joins a collection of tattoos that Carter has had inked on his face, including a drawing of a woman.
The former child star has been in a relationship with Martin since last year.
Back in February, Carter opened up about the relationship in an emotional Instagram post.
He said: “I’ve never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you’ve shown me a love that I never thought existed.”