Neil Young Holds Off On Announcing Crazy Horse Tour Due To Coronavirus Outbreak And ‘Older Audience’

Neil Young is putting fans first by delaying the long-awaited announcement of his Crazy Horse Tour.

The singer shared a letter on his website explaining that the decision was made amid concerns around the Coronavirus and his older fanbase.

“The idea of announcing the tour and putting tickets on sale is questionable and needs to be thought through”, wrote Young on March 7.

He continued: “We are all super ready to go, and the last thing we want to do is put people at risk, especially our older audience. No one wants to become sick in this pandemic.

“So here we are together, watching to see how it goes, how long it will last, and how many more of our planet’s people and animals will be affected.”

The performer last toured internationally with Crazy Horse back in 2014.

Expressing his concern for the well-being of fans, Young said: “These are uncertain times. I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much.”

