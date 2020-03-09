No Audiences At ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Tapings Over Coronavirus Fears

“Jeopardy! and “Wheel of Fortune” are doing away with studio audiences for the time being.

Multiple reports confirm the two long-running shows are moving forward production without a live crowd in attendance due to Coronavirus concerns. The no-studio audience rule was put in place as of Tuesday, according to TMZ, and will last for the foreseeable future.

There are reportedly three major concerns that led to the decision: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the average age of audiences, and out-of-town visitors.

Trebek is currently battling stage four pancreatic cancer and may be immunocompromised due to chemotherapy and other treatments. As such, it is reportedly too risky to expose him to large groups of people.

Secondly, a lot of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” audience members are in their 60s, as such, they may have a harder time fending off the virus. Finally, a significant number of audience members often arrive from out of town, increasing the potential to carry the virus.

“Jeopardy” has been running since 1964. “Wheel of Fortune” has been spinning its tires since 1975.