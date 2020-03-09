Pearl Jam Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Pearl Jam is putting the brakes to the first leg of their upcoming North American tour.

“Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy,” Eddie Vedder and the rest of Pearl Jam said in a statement on social media. “We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority,”

“So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date,” the statement continued. “We are so sorry… And deeply upset… If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you.”

The Pearl Jam 2020 Tour had the following Canadian dates scheduled: Toronto on March 18, Ottawa on March 20, Quebec City on March 22, and Hamilton on March 24,