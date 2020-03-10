Peter Weber’s Mom Responds To Backlash After Causing Big Drama On ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Peter Weber’s mom blew up Twitter after tonight’s episode of “The Bachelor”.

During part 1 of the season finale, fans finally found out that Barb Weber was talking about Hannah Ann in the emotional clip that has been teased all season.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Love ‘The Bachelor(ette)’

Peter Weber. Photo: CP Images

“Hannah Ann loves you with all her heart. Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go… bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will love her with all the love in the world. All the love in the world. She’s a dream come true and God has placed her here for you. That’s what love stories are made out of. Someone who is so madly in love with you,” said Barb as she choked back tears.

RELATED: Peter Weber Says ‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Week Was ‘The Hardest Week Of My Life’

Elsewhere, Barb confronted Madison about what happened in the fantasy suites.

“I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because I was you, I understand that,” she said.

“But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or emotional, that’s up to him.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Reads Out Hate-Tweets The Women Have Received On ‘The Bachelor’ As The Show Calls Out Cyberbullying

Fans were shocked when Madison broke up with Peter later in the show.

Here is some of the best reaction on Twitter:

Hannah Ann right now as she watches this episode and sees how much more Peter is in love with Madison #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/AtEeLqpDSX — Angelina (@angelinaaa37) March 10, 2020

When you thought Barbara crying was the moment you were waiting for but turned out to be the most annoying thing this season #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/diIopc4rbp — Kendall Paige (@kendallpaige_22) March 10, 2020

Is Barbara auditioning for the Senior version of the Bachelor because she needs to seriously calm down #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FgARmuDyk8 — Stephanie (@scde_de) March 10, 2020

imagine marrying into a family where this is how your mother in law reacts to the very idea of you #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1whD7xrRch — lauren ☻ (@whoevenislauren) March 10, 2020

Peter’s mom certainly took the spotlight during Part I of #TheBachelor finale. https://t.co/kYS1h7N0gq — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 10, 2020

Following the backlash, reported People, Barb Weber responded to the backlash in a reply to a comment on an Instagram post, insisting “I ignore all negatives!!”