Mandi Thomas Turns Kelly Clarkson’s Head With Powerful Opera On ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

Mandi Thomas brings a one-of-a-kind voice to “The Voice” blind auditions.

Thomas brought some much-welcomed opera to the blind auditions. She wowed the audience with her breathtaking rendition of “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.

The judges were all clearly impressed by Thomas’ vocal abilities but not many were willing to take a leap of faith on such a distinct sound. Kelly Clarkson is the one exception, taking a chance on the opera singer.

Despite coach Blake Shelton admitting he didn’t “have a clue” about the genre, Clarkson was confident that Thomas had the technical skill to cross-over to other genres.