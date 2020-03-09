KJ Apa Reveals He Made Money Busking For Tourists While Growing Up

KJ Apa has always been a star!

The “Riverdale” actor revealed that he grew up performing for tourists near his home in New Zealand.

While visiting “Live With Kelly & Ryan” on Monday, March 9, the talented 22-year-old talked about his early days of busking for people disembarking from cruise ships in Auckland.

Apa — who taught himself how to play guitar at a young age — recalled: “The first kind of life experience of me playing was on the street just to earn some money and stuff, but it was fun. My dad used to drive me out there.

“He would take me to downtown Auckland near the Viaduct where all of the cruise ships would come in, because that’s where all the tourists were. That’s where all the buskers would make bank.”

When asked if busking gave him the confidence to be a performer, he replied: “Singing for me is still scary but doing the singing on this movie recently was a huge thing for me to build confidence and I feel more confident with my voice now.”

Apa stars as a country music star who falls in love with a woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer in “I Still Believe”.

The movie hits theatres on March 13.

