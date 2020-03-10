Mandy Moore Explains Why She Waited 11 Years Before Returning To Music: ‘There Was A Lot Of Self-Doubt’

Mandy Moore talks to Ellen DeGeneres about going back to her musical roots after an 11-year break during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Moore explains how she wrote all the songs on her latest album Silver Landings with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

She says when asked why she waited so long to return to music, “I think I was scared, fear definitely crept in and there was a lot of self-doubt.

“I think the longer you let something like that linger, the more terrifying it is to jump back in.”

Moore also talks about her musical cat, Figaro.

She shares, “It’s a long story… we talked to a pet psychic who told us that we needed to change his name to Figaro.”

Moore adds that since the name change, “anytime that I or Taylor starts singing, especially when we harmonize… he could be on the other side of the house fast asleep, and he sings with us.”

The actress then talks about the TikTok she filmed with her “This Is Us” co-stars, as well as taking a look at some of her throwback photos.

Watch her perform “Save a Little for Yourself” in the clip below.