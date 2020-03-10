Billie Eilish Criticizes Body Shamers, Delivers Powerful Message During Opening Night Of World Tour

Billie Eilish took a swipe at body shamers as she delivered a powerful message during the opening show of her “Where Do We Go?” world tour in Miami Monday.

The 18-year-old, who has previously said she wore baggy clothing to avoid being sexualized, said during a video interlude at the show: “The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted?”

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

Eilish, who stripped down to a tank top before taking that off to reveal her bra in the clip, shared, “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me — but I feel you watching.

“If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?”

Eilish’s message went on, according to the BBC: “You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

“Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

The video was played before Eilish belted out her track “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”.

The epic show also saw Eilish dangle on wires underneath a floating bed, as well as perform all her smash hits, including “You Should See Me In A Crown”, “Bury A Friend”, and “Ocean Eyes”.