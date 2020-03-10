Corey Feldman Doc ‘(My Truth)’ Accuses Charlie Sheen Of Raping Corey Haim

Corey Feldman is making serious allegations in his new documentary.

The film “(My Truth): The Rape of Two Coreys” premiered in Los Angeles Monday night, and in it, the actor reportedly accuses Charlie Sheen of raping his friend and frequent co-star Corey Haim.

“‘This wasn’t like a one-time thing,’ he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman says of Haim in the doc, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The assault allegedly occurred while Haim and Sheen worked together on the 1986 Steven Spielberg-produced “Lucas”, when Haim was 13 and Sheen was 19.

In 2017, Sheen denied a National Enquirer report claiming he had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old Haim, later settling a defamation suit against the tabloid.

ET Canada has reached out to Sheen’s reps for comment.

The documentary also includes other talking heads who claim they were told of the abuse by Haim directly, or that they had heard it years later from others.

“He shared with me that on the set of ‘Lucas’ that he was raped as a little boy,” Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague says of Haim. “He told me that it was his co-star and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”

Feldman also names three other men of sexually abusing himself in the documentary. The actor had previously accused actor Jon Grissom, former talent manager Marty Weiss, and nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman. He also accuses friend Dominick Brascia, who died in 2018, of abusing Haim.

Grissom and Weiss have both denied the allegations in the past.

The documentary, which premiered in L.A. to an audience that included Rosanna Arquette, Dave Navarro, Chris Kattan, Jamie Kennedy, and Ron Jeremy, was also intended to stream online as a $45 pay-per-view event but technical snafus kept it from being shown.

#MYTRUTHDOC

Will our credit card info be safe then if the site is being hacked? @Corey_Feldman pic.twitter.com/29TEE8UZbj — Dementors_Kiss (@Dementors_kissX) March 10, 2020

Feldman spoke to Fox News following the film screening, telling the network, “Well, everybody that was here saw what happened. So I don’t think there’s any confusion there.”

He claimed that the technical issues were caused by the film’s website being hacked.

“I don’t know how we’re gonna get people to see the film. We’ve got to solve that problem first,” he said. “Yes, some people have seen the film, but the world who’s waiting has not seen the film, as far as I know. So I’ve got to really get to the bottom of it, find out how we get this back online and how we get it to stream tomorrow properly at twelve o’clock without being hacked.”

He added, “If we find that we cannot stream it without being hacked, then I’m going to have to field distribution offers and I’m gonna have to figure out how we actually get this thing, you know, picked up so they can play theatrically.”