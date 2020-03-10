Niall Horan Terrifies James Corden As He Creeps Into His Bedroom To Watch Him Sleep In ‘Late Late Show’ Clip

Niall Horan is taking his week-long “Late Late Show” residency very seriously.

The singer was so excited about joining his friend James Corden on the talk show that he even crept into his bedroom to watch him sleep for nine hours straight.

Horan said in a clip Monday, “Rise and shine sleeping beauty.”

As Corden asked what he was doing there, pointing out it was only 5 a.m., Horan insisted: “It’s Niall Week, James, we’re going to spend the whole week together! Can I get you a cup of coffee?”

Eventually, Corden said he could join him on his way to work after he’d showered.

Corden later embarrasses Horan by airing his first “X Factor UK” appearance alongside One Direction.

He then spoke about his new album Heartbreak Weather and how he’s going to be heading out on tour with Lewis Capaldi.