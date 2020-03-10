HAIM And Jimmy Fallon Write Hilarious Song About Accidentally Liking An Old Instagram Post

Revealing your Instagram stalking can be a real nightmare.

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon and guests HAIM created a song and music video about that most horrific of horrors: accidentally liking someone’s Instagram post from 2012.

“There’s no coming back from this,” they sing. “I’m selling off my stuff/And moving to France.”

Fallon and the Haim sisters also don wigs and sunglasses to hide their identities, along with fake passports and changing their names to Craig.

Also on the show, HAIM performed their latest single “The Steps” from their album Women in Music: Part III.