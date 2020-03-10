Nick Jonas Welcomes ‘The Voice’ Contestant ‘Jacob Jonas’ Into The Family

Looks like there’s a new Jonas brother.

On Monday’s “The Voice”, contestant Jacob Miller took the stage to perform a soft, beautiful rendition of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changing'” for his blind audition.

The stunning performance garnered chair turns from Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton, who each made their case for why he would be great on their respective teams.

Learning that Miller mostly plays his own songs, Jonas responded, “I would be excited to spend some time with you, write some music, find what you want to say, and who you want to be as an artist. We’re prepping for our next stage as far as music goes, my brothers and I, and your voice, mixed in with the three of ours as well, I think could be really interesting!”

John Legend quickly remarked, “Are you offering him a position on the Jonas Brothers?”

“It sure sounded like it!” Shelton added.

Jonas said that he was feeling a “collaboration vibe,” and then added, “‘Jacob Jonas’ does sound good!”

After a few moments to consider his options, Miller, who said he grew up on throwback music, ragtime, early jazz, and folk music, joined the Jonas team/family.

The coach later tweeted out to Miller: