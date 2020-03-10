John Krasinski Cracks Up As He Tries To Teach Stephen Colbert How To Do A Boston Accent

John Krasinski may be able to do a Boston accent perfectly but the same can’t be said for Stephen Colbert.

Krasinski appeared on Monday’s “Late Show”, where the talk-show host mentioned the recent “Smaht Pahk” Super Bowl advert he did for Hyundai with Rachel Dratch and Chris Evans.

Colbert then asked the actor to teach him how to do a Boston accent, but things soon went downhill.

Both stars cracked up as Colbert attempted to say a series of phrases, including: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.”

Krasinski also spoke about not being a fan of the horror genre until he began work on “A Quiet Place” and the sequel, “A Quiet Place: Part II”.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.