‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Get Real About The Show And Their Future On ‘Ellen’

The future is wide open for the cast of “Love is Blind”.

On Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host welcomes three couples — Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Matt, and Giannina and Damian — from Netflix’s hit reality series.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Where Are All The Couples Now?

During the interview the couples talk about the year and a half since shooting on “Love is Blind” wrapped.

They also talk about the future of their relationships, and one of the cast members reveals they were actually cast on the show, thanks to being spotted on Tinder.

Later on the show, Ellen has the cast play a game of “Never Have I Ever”, getting them to spill some of their steamiest and most surprising secrets.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Everything We Learned From The Dramatic Tell-All

Also, Ellen shares a hilarious clip of herself inserted into an early episode of “Love is Blind”, but things don’t exactly go well for her in the pods.