‘The Voice’ Auditions: A Husband’s Love Scores A Spot On Team Blake

Jon Mullins honoured his wife during the “Voice” blind auditions and it snagged him a spot on “King” Blake Shelton’s team.

Mullins entered season 18 of “The Voice” and performed “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammer. The song was dedicated to his wife, who has been undergoing treatment after a serious head injury caused her to lose her speech.

Mullins showed off an impressive vocal range, eliciting warm reactions from the judges. Country crooner Shelton, however, was the only one to turn his chair around. Gobsmacked — and a little relieved — by the lack of competition, Shelton exclaimed, “This is the biggest day of my coaching career.”

“I’m a full-time musician and I write as well,” Mullins told the judges. “And I help my wife. She has had an incredible journey these past three and a half years. Just heartbreaking and crazy and it’s been just being here…,” he continued before welling up. Mullins’ mom, meanwhile, began sobbing at the sight of her son’s emotions.

Nick Jonas assured Mullins he was on his radar: “If there’s an opportunity to steal you later, I’m going to snatch you right up.”