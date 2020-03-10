Alex Rodriguez Responds To Rumours He And Jennifer Lopez Went On A Double Date With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Alex Rodriguez was asked about the rumours he and Jennifer Lopez dined with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

ET Canada previously confirmed the royals attended a private JPMorgan event in Miami with Rodriguez and Lopez.

Fallon asked during a “Q&A-Rod” skit: “Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? If so, who paid?”

Rodriguez replied, laughing, “I signed an NDA.”

“Non-disclosure,” he added, before Fallon quipped: “I’ll take that as you did.”

Rodriguez also discussed his fiancée Lopez’s epic Super Bowl halftime performance back in February.

He said of her preparation for the event, “For five and a half or six months she was prepping at a level… like she was Rocky going to fight the Russian, Drago.”

Rodriguez added that she’d leave for practice around two in the afternoon and come home at around three or four in the morning.

He shared, “I was so nervous for her.”