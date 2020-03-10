Brad Pitt, Viola Davis And More Stars To Appear On The Property Brothers’ New Show ‘Celebrity IOU’

The Property Brothers are bringing out some impressive talent for their new show.

HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU”, which premieres April 13, with feature a plethora of guest stars, including Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan Scott said.

His brother Drew added, “Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

The new show partners the Scott brothers with celebrity guests to work on surprise renovations for special people in the guests’ lives.

“The wonderful thing about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks,” said HGTV president Jane Latman. “We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Other featured guests on “Celebrity IOU” include Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Bublé.

Tune-in to the premiere of HGTV Canada‘s “Celebrity IOU” on April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.