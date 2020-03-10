Ricky Gervais And Wife Jane Fallon Say Goodbye To Beloved Cat Ollie, 16

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have lost an important member of their family.

The couple announced on Twitter that their cat Ollie, a social media influencer, died on Tuesday at age 16. Gervais kept his message short and sweet:

Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie

July 9th 2003 – March 10th 2020 pic.twitter.com/CwqIuWKRww — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 10, 2020

Author Fallon was more candid with her heartbreak:

I have awful news. My smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick of the last 16 & a half years @myleftfang has passed away after a sudden down turn in her health at the weekend. My heart is broken in two. I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side. #Ollie pic.twitter.com/UOF1Phm5sq — Jane Fallon (@JaneFallon) March 10, 2020

Ollie had stolen the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. The cat was a gift from Jonathan Ross on his talk show in 2003, and has since amassed a Twitter following of 66,000-plus.