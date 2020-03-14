Ricky Gervais Shares Sweet Video Tribute After He And Wife Jane Fallon Say Goodbye To Beloved Cat Ollie, 16

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have lost an important member of their family.
RELATED: Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Takes Shots At The Oscars
The couple announced on Twitter that their cat Ollie, a social media influencer, died on Tuesday at age 16. Gervais kept his message short and sweet:
RELATED: Celebs Share Aww-worthy Photos
Author Fallon was more candid with her heartbreak:
Ollie had stolen the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. The cat was a gift from Jonathan Ross on his talk show in 2003, and has since amassed a Twitter following of 66,000-plus.
Ellen DeGeneres also shared her condolences over the loss of Ollie, writing, “I bet you made that cat laugh a whole lot.”
On Friday, Gervais shared a sweet video tribute to Ollie, featuring numerous photos of the cat.