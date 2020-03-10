Ricky Gervais & Wife Jane Fallon Say Goodbye To Beloved Cat Ollie, 16

Ricky Gervais, Jane Fallon. Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images
Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have lost an important member of their family.

The couple announced on Twitter that their cat Ollie, a social media influencer, died on Tuesday at age 16. Gervais kept his message short and sweet:

 

Author Fallon was more candid with her heartbreak:

Ollie had stolen the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. The cat was a gift from Jonathan Ross on his talk show in 2003, and has since amassed a Twitter following of 66,000-plus.

