Miley Cyrus Pulls Out Of World Tour Bushfire Relief Benefit Concert In Australia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Miley Cyrus is the latest artist to cancel a gig amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Cyrus confirmed she would no longer be headlining the World Tour Bushire Relief charity concert, which was due to take place on March 13 in Melbourne.

Lil Nas X, the Veronicas, and DJ Seb Fontaine were also scheduled to perform.

The singer shared a statement on Twitter, insisting she’d been advised not to perform “to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis.”

She added she was “disappointed” but “has to do what is right to protect the health and safety” of her band and crew.

I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

Cyrus also said she’d be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bushfires.

Concert organizer TEG Dainty then released a statement confirming the whole gig had been cancelled.

The message included, “We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead.”

