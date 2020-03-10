Vin Diesel Credits His Daughter With Casting Cardi B, Teases Oscar Winners Asking To Be In ‘Fast & Furious’

Vin Diesel says his daughter has a knack for casting.

The “Fast & Furious” star appeared on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to hype the impending release of “F9: The Fast Saga”. Diesel, 52, also credited one of his daughters with casting Cardi B in the upcoming film.

“My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen so Cardi B is in it,” Diesel told Kimmel before listing some of the other big names in the movie. “John Cena, who is such a blessing to work with and so incredible. Obviously, we have Helen Mirren. Obviously Charlize [Theron].”

Diesel also confirmed big-name actors are now asking to be in the movie, but would not specify who.

“Strange enough 20 years ago you wouldn’t have thought this but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be part of the film. It’s bizarre,” the actor admitted. “I may give away a little too much, there [are] some secrets that have to remain close to the chest.”

“F9: The Fast Saga” premieres May 22.