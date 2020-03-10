Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Hop On Board Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ In New Trailer

All aboard!

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt head out on the adventure of a lifetime in the first full trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”.

The movie is based on the popular theme-park ride, in which wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) is tasked with ferrying researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) on his riverboat through the Amazon in search of a mysterious tree with extraordinary healing powers. Encountering dangerous creatures and people on their riverboat adventure, the pair face innumerable obstacles and danger in the lush rainforest as the future of humanity and medicine hangs in the balance.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Non-Stop”), the movie co-stars Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

“Jungle Cruise” will arrive in theatres on July 23.