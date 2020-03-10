Hot Country Knights Keep It Country With ‘Moose Knuckle Shuffle’ Line Dance

Dierks Bentley’s Hot Country Knights have just given us a new dance: The “Moose Knuckle Shuffle”.

The ’90s cover band took some inspiration from classics like “Watermelon Crawl” and “Cotton-Eyed Joe” to create a group dance song with its very own choreography.

RELATED: Dierks Bentley’s Hot Country Knights Release Music Video For First Single Featuring Travis Tritt

“You shuffle to the left, you shuffle to the right / Put your hands in your pants, and you hike ’em up high / No matter what you’re packin’ under that belt buckle / Everybody do the moose knuckle shuffle,” they sing while doing some light twerking on the dance floor of a country bar.

“Moose Knuckle Shuffle” will be featured on the group’s upcoming debut album The K Is Silent, which features collaborations with Travis Tritt and Terri Clark.

RELATED: Dierks Bentley Brings The Humour To Help Clean Up Drummer’s House Destroyed By Tornado

Introduced to fans in 2015, the comedic side project was taken to the next level after signing with Bentley’s longtime label Universal Music Group Nashville in early 2020.

The Hot Country Knights will take the “Moose Knuckle Shuffle” on the road for their “One Knight Stand” tour, kicking off April 7 in San Diego.