‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Delayed 5 Months Internationally Due To Coronavirus

The “Peter Rabbit” sequel is the latest movie to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Sony Pictures has decided to delay the upcoming international release of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” by five months, due to the coronavirus.

The film was originally set to debut in Australia, Germany, the U.K., and other countries during the week of March 19 to March 26. It was then scheduled to open in North America on April 3.

The global rollout of the film has now been moved to August 7, with the North American release likely to follow suit.

The previous “Peter Rabbit” film made $351 million worldwide, with $235 million of that coming from international territories.

Last week, MGM, Eon and Universal announced that the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die” would be pushed back seven months from its April release to November 25.