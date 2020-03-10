‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Reveal They’ve Secretly Known Each Other For 10 Years

“Love Is Blind”contestants came on the show hoping to find love in the pods, but two of the cast members already had a connection! Turns out, Kelly Chase and Jessica Batten, who both appeared on the Netflix dating series, secretly knew each other for a decade.

Their friendship is never addressed on the show, though the women do chat with one another about their possible husbands-to-be on several occasions. In a recent Instagram Q&A for fans, both Jessica and Kelly confirm that they were longtime pals before shooting the show.

When someone asked Jessica on Instagram if she knew Kelly ahead of “Love Is Blind”, she replied with a throwback photo of her and her friend in swimsuits, writing: “I’ve known Kel for 10 years!”

Another fan asked Kelly, “How do you and Jessica know each other?”

She replied in a video, “Jessica and I actually met 10 or 11 years ago from an ex-boyfriend’s same social circle.”

I was today years old when I found out jessica and kelly from love is blind have known each other for TEN YEARS. pic.twitter.com/lHkbD9MlM8 — Gemma Tomlinson (@OMGgemma) March 7, 2020

While Jessica and Kelly each got engaged on the show, they both said “I don’t” when it came time to tie the knot.

And though it’s unclear how the ladies were cast on the series, several of their cast mates reveal how they came to star on the popular Netflix series while on Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“For me, it was very cosmic,” Giannina Gibelli says. “I was at a bar with a group of girlfriends and I was telling them how there are no men for me in the city and at that moment I got a DM on Instagram and it was this person telling me, ‘Hey, you could fall in love and potentially get married.'”

Her fiance-turned-boyfriend, Damian Powers, adds, “They actually found me on Tinder. I started chatting with this girl, we hit it off, she’s like, ‘Add me on Instagram.’ We had a pretty good connection, and she’s like, ‘I’m a casting producer.'”

