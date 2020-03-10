Brandi Glanville Spills On Past Relationships With Some Famous Exes

Brandi Glanville is spilling some juicy details about some of her famous exes.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” alum joined Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast this week and spoke about her A-lister relationships, while avoiding details about a rumoured affair with current “Beverly Hills” housewife Denise Richards.

“What’s going on with Denise?” Pellegrino asked, prompting a tease from Glanville, “You know what, you’re gonna have to watch and see.”

RELATED: Denise Richards’ Team Denies Report She Had A Months-Long Affair With Brandi Glanville

But just because she didn’t give details about her alleged hook-up with Richards, Glanville delivered in other ways.

Referring to her “week of fun” with Gerard Butler, Glanville revealed, “I was on ‘Housewives’ but he did not know that and it really bothered him that I didn’t tell him that… I don’t lead with, somebody comes up to me at a beach party, ‘Hi, I’m on ‘Housewives’.’ That’s a***ole-like.”

She later called Butler, “lovely,” “very handsome” and “sexy.”

But Butler isn’t the only movie and TV star Glanville has dated.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Shares Story Behind Holiday Photo With Ex Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes

“I dated a lot, I made out a lot. I made out with one of the men in ‘The Notebook’, they were single at the time, that’s all I will say, I can’t say [who],” she gushed. “I dated Ben Stiller for a little while, he has a giant penis.”

She even got to know some of the “Friends” cast, “I slept with David [Schwimmer], I didn’t sleep with Matt [LeBlanc].”

Glanville and Richards’ storyline is expected to play out this upcoming season of “RHOBH”, premiering later this year on Slice.