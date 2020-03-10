Kristen Bell, Josh Gad Voice Characters In New Trailer For Animated Musical Comedy Series ‘Central Park’

Apple TV+ just dropped the official trailer for the new animated musical comedy series “Central Park”.

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Stanley Tucci voice characters in the upcoming show, which is set to premiere with three episodes on May 29.

The 10-episode series will roll out weekly thereafter.

Credit: Apple

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Weaves Some ‘Amazing Stories’ For Apple TV+ In First Trailer

A synopsis reads, “‘Central Park’ follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.”

The voice cast also includes Leslie Odom, Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Daveed Diggs.

Credit: Apple

RELATED: Apple TV+ Delivers ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Sneak Peek

“Central Park” was created, written, and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), alongside Grammy Award winner Gad (“Frozen”) and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”).

Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers.