Kelly Clarkson Brings Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ To Life On ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson is bringing new life to Halsey’s charttopping song “Graveyard”.

Lately, Clarkson has been covering more throwback songs on her epic “Kellyoke” segment from “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. This week, however, Clarkson took inspiration from Halsey’s latest album, Manic.

Clarkson was accompanied by a five-piece band for her “Graveyard” cover. Clarkson delivered just as much passion as the original, but gave it a little more of a rock vibe.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from the likes of Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5 and more.