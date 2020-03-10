Auston Matthews Praises Justin Bieber’s Skills On The Ice: ‘He’s A Good Player’

If music doesn’t work out, Justin Bieber could have a shot at the NHL.

In a clip from the new “Men In Blazers”, Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is asked about Bieber’s hockey skills.

“He’s a good player,” Matthews says. “He’s small, but he’s pretty fast and he’s got good hands. He loves to score goals. Love to score goals! Doesn’t believe in assists.”

The NHL player is also asked about how Bieber would compare to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is apparently the “best” player in the world, averaging eight goals per game.

“I guess I’ll put him at number 2,” Matthews jokes of Bieber. “For my own safety.”